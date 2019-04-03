Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Walsh.

James M. Walsh

VALPARAISO, IN - James, age 92, went to join the angels in Heaven on March 29, 2019. Born on April 10, 1926 in Wheeler, IN to the late James and Anne (nee Johnson) Walsh. He was a life long resident of Valparaiso, IN, member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, Veteran of the U.S. Navy during WW II, serving from 1944-1946, worked as a machinist at Urschel Labs for 42 years.

Survived by the love of his life, Carol (nee Ingman) Walsh, married in 1955; children, Beth (Costa) Olympidis, Margo (Mark Gregory) Peuquet, Laura (Gregory) Mayhew, Mary Jo (Kevin) Kleemann, Michael Walsh; grandchildren. Dimitri, Spiro, Alex, Jacob, Lauren, Shea, Jolie, Joseph, James, Ashton, Kaitlyn, Jory, Dominic, Tony and James; 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Julie Marie Errichiello; son, James P. Walsh; parents; siblings, Irene, Kathryn, Harriet, Rosemary, Ann and Paul. James had a great love for his family and Leon Redbone music.

A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.