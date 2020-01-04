Janet Mayersky

VALPARAISO, IN -

Janet Mayersky, age 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Survived by husband of 66 years, Donald; two sons: Donald Mayersky, Jr., Douglas (Lorie) Mayersky; grandchildren: Natalie, Steven, and Emily Mayersky; niece, Maryann (Ronald) Schlesinger.

Preceded in death by parents, Anne and John Gibbon and sister, Carole Arredondo.

Janet was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1951. Janet was a former employee of American Bridge Co. She married her high school sweetheart, Don, on May 16, 1953. Janet loved her family unconditionally.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 DIRECTLY from St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN with Rev. Jeffrey Burton officiating. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to services. Cremation to follow. At Rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.