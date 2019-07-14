Jeannie Tuleja

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JEANNIE TULEJA ON HER 11TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN TO MY ANGEL ABOVE Jeannie, The ESPY's are the best people in sports. This prayer of life should be in all smart phones like "In God We Trust" on our currency to guide all of us to a better world, to give us the divine gift to forgive and forget all evils against us. Our Lord took your hand on July 18, 2008 to eternal glory. I found His prayer on your nightstand and I seen this prayer in you everyday of our 32 year marriage. When my Lord comes, we can continue our 32 years, in our Lord's Heavenly Kingdom. I love you as I did before. As Always, Your Pat