John Andrew Meyer

VALPARAISO, IN - John Andrew Meyer of Valparaiso passed peacefully on July 5, 2019 at the age 84. He was born July 4, 1935 to J. Andrew and Emma Meyer. John graduated from Bishop Noll in 1953, worked as a union electrician with IBEW#531 for over 40 years, and member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; children: Cindy (Jeff) Hayman, Chris (Ben), Cathy, John (Shanya), Tom (Weazie) and Jeanne (Bill) LaFever; grandchildren: Jessica, Kristen, Becky, Sara, Mandy, Jake, Kaitlyn, and Andrew; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sisters: Loretta Patterson, Charlotte Smith, Phyllis Lyons, Mary Ann (Jim) Jones, and Julie (Don) Rush; sisters-in-law, RuthAnn and Donna Meyer, Judy Curtis, Nancy Muster; brothers-in-law, Jim and Steve (Debbie) Davies; dear friends, Bob and Ruthann Haggerty, Ken Horan, Don and Eleanor Blaney.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 11th at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Rev. Jeffery Burton officiating. Burial, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation is July 10th, 4:00-8:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of NWI or donate blood and platelets. Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.