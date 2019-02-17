Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Barile Jr..

John Barile, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - John, 95, of Valparaiso, IN passed away Sunday February 10, 2019 at Symphony of Chesterton. Born on July 14, 1923 in Consol, IA to Italian immigrants John Barile Sr. and Angeline (Costenaro) Barile. John was raised in Cicero, IL. John served as a Navy pilot in 1944 flying in the South Pacific during WWII, upon discharge he attended Northwestern University and acquired a degree in business. After marrying the love of his life Lauretta J. Slowik (64 years) and several years in the Chicagoland area, John and his family moved to Valparaiso, IN where he established Barile Ford Inc., which he owned and operated for 50 years. John retired from Barile Ford at the age of 92. He then moved to Symphony of Chesterton for his final years. John enjoyed golf, traveling the world, and his family. John was a member of the Rotary Club, Valparaiso Country Club, and Valpo Chamber and commerce.

Survived by his two daughters: Laurel Knox of Evergreen, CO and Janet Lambert of Gulfport, FL; two sons-in-law: Robin Knox and Brian Lambert; grandchildren: Elissa Slezak, Sasha Trent, Sam Neely, Drew Lambert, Stacy Lambert; great grandchildren: Andrew Trent, Benjamin Trent, Sebastian Lambert, Sadie Slezak. Preceded in death by wife, Lauretta J. Barile; daughter, Wendy Neely; brothers: Peter Barile, Roland Barile.

Private Family Services.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice, Opportunity Enterprises, VFW.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, IN - (219) 462-3125.