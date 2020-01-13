John Edmondson

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Obituary
John Edmondson

LOWELL, IN - John Edmondson, 77, lifetime resident of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters: Kim (Rod) Elish of MS and Sheri Edmondson of Lowell; grandchildren: Drew Elish, Jaqi (Lance) Morris, James, Mariah and Daphne Edmondson; great-great grandchildren: Shelby, Colton and Josey Morris, four legged companion, Daizy and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Tanner and Martha Gene Borum.

John was a Retired Parts Representative with West Side Tractor, South Holland, IL after 26 years and had worked 32 years for Ruim Equipment in Lowell.

Visitation, Tuesday January 14 from 4:00-8:00, with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00AM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell's West Creek Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 13, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
