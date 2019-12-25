John L. Bodnar Sr. and Donald Bodnar

SCHERERVILLE, IN - John Louis Bodnar, Sr., age 79, of Schererville, IN, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Yolanda Bodnar (nee Johnson). Devoted father of John (Wendy) Bodnar, Janette (Peter) Rebeles, and the late Donald Bodnar, who passed away December 19, 2019. Dear grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of three. Preceded in death by his parents Julius and Velma Bodnar.

A visitation for John Bodnar and his son Donald Bodnar will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Bodnar Family. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.