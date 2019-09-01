Josephine Nierodzik

Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home
14 Kennedy Ave.
Schererville, IN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
1 W. Wilhelm St.
Schererville, IN
Josephine Nierodzik (Downing)

CROWN POINT, IN - Josephine Nierodzik (Downing) age 97, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Josephine is survived by her loving children, Andrea (Frank) Ortegon, Emerson "Jack" (Sylvia) Downing and Barbara (Michael) Duckett; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and eight great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Emerson Downing and Walter Nierodzik. Josephine retired from Wittenberg Village.

Friends may visit with the family at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN. with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Josephine will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 1, 2019
