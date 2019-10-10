Joyce E. Kendall

DYER, IN - Joyce E. Kendall, age 80, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bruce R. Kendall; children, Allen (Denise) Kendall, Laura (Rodney) Arsenault, Lynnette (Kevin) Bishop, and Carrie Kendall; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Miller, Jonathan Kendall, and Courtney Bishop; her siblings, Robert (Lucy) Johnson, David (late Karen) Johnson, Richard Johnson, and Linda (late Jerry) Barber; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her sister Marcella (late James) Turpin and her parents. Joyce was born March 4, 1939 in Hammond, IN to the late Ernest and Ruth Johnson. She married the love of her life Bruce and together they raised four children.

Joyce was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN). The party will begin at 4:00 PM and end at 8:00 PM. Come ready to have a good time and don't forget to wear something pink in honor of Joyce. Flowers are welcome as well as donations to the family.

