Judy A. Anderson (nee Aldridge)

ST. JOHN, IN /LANSING, IL - Judy A. Anderson, of St. John, formerly of Lansing IL passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, after a brief, valiant battle with breast cancer.

Judy was born on July 21, 1940 in Jonesboro, Il to the late, William and Afton Aldridge. She was the beloved wife of "Roger", Charles Roger Anderson, Sr.; Loving mother of Charles Roger (late, Teri) Anderson, Jr., Stephen Anderson, Charisse (Cal) Streeter, Todd (Susan) Anderson; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Jane Bauer; brother-in-law, Mike (Judith) Anderson; sister-in-law, Vida Milleris; several nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

Judy was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for over 58 years, and for 57 years she tenderly cared for the babies in the church nursery every Sunday morning. She was involved in the Ladies Missionary Society and for the past 6 years was Leader of the Western-Europe Circle.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 directly at First Baptist Church Jack Hyles Memorial Auditorium, 523 Sibley, Hammond at 10:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or

