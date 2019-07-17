Kevin K. Huffstetter (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN
46385
(219)-462-3125
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 W. Harrison Blvd.
Valparaiso, IN
Obituary
Kevin K. Huffstetter

VALPARAISO IN - Kevin K. Huffstetter of Valparaiso passed on July 15, 2019 at the age 89. He was born December 9, 1929 to Kenneth and Helen (nee Ansboury) Huffstetter in Berwyn, IL, Valparaiso resident for 17 years, formerly of Walkerton, IN.

Kevin was an English teacher at Boston Junior High School in LaPorte, IN; Member of St. Paul Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus, Third Degree in Valparaiso, IN; Navy Veteran; Choir member at St. Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carol A. Huffstetter; six children, Rev. Stephen Huffstetter SCJ; Delia (Ed) Hupp; Anne (Keith) Meola; Mary and Alexandra Laoutas Huffstetter; John Huffstetter; Dan (Danielle) Huffstetter; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Betty) Huffstetter.

Preceded in death by parents; Sisters, Dolores Moreland, Honora Eppert; daughter-in-law, Constance Behrens-Huffstetter.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Rev. Jeffery Burton and Rev. Stephen Huffstetter SCJ officiating. Burial of cremains, Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton, IN.

Meet with the family on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Priest of the Sacred Heart.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.


Published in The Times on July 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
