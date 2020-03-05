Leland "Lee" K. Buchanan Jr.

CARMEL, IN - Leland "Lee" K. Buchanan Jr., 90 of Carmel, Indiana passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Lee was born May 26, 1929 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Leland (Lee) K. and Lillian E. (McGinnis) Buchanan. Lee married Nancy (Green) Buchanan on November 10, 1962. Lee is survived by his sister, Stella Buchanan-Schroeder; aunt Mary Ellen Hazlett; his sons, Geary M. (wife, Becky) Buchanan, William L. Buchanan and Kim A. (wife, Janice) Buchanan; daughters, Jana L. (husband, Stephen) Richardson and Lisa B. (husband, Michael) Mattingly; grandchildren: Chad Buchanan, Brian (wife, Elisha) Buchanan, Blake Buchanan, Drew (wife, Jamie) Buchanan, Cody Buchanan, Beth (husband,Mark) Goddard; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating Lee's life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens - Good Shepherd Chapel in Indianapolis, Indiana at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a donor's favorite charity. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest book.