Lonny Jay "LJ" Shifley

VALPARAISO, IN -Lonny Jay "LJ" Shifley, age 51 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 and will run from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm. The celebration will take place at the Local 150 Union Hall, 2193 W. 84th Place, Merrillville, IN 46410. Those wishing to sign Lonny's guestbook may do so with a pink pen.

Lonny was born on April 5, 1968 in East Chicago, IN. On July 21, 1990 he married the love of his life Janet. They spent 29 wonderful years together creating memories with their children. Lonny is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Kayla, and sons, Johnny and Jack Shifley.

Over the span of thirty-two years, Lonny worked as a Local 150 Operating Engineer. He was a proud union member and served as a union steward. Lonny and Janet loved spending quality time together going to movies, enjoying weekend getaways, going to Chicago and of course going out to eat. He loved fishing with his son, Jack. He was proud to have his son, Johnny, follow in his footsteps as a Local 150 union member. He enjoyed watching movies and television shows with his fellow movie enthusiast daughter, Kayla. Lonny was a proud member of several Atheist communities on Facebook and enjoyed moderating and attending events. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.