Louie B. Cloyd, Jr.

LAKE STATION, IN - Louie B. Cloyd, Jr. age 95, a Lake Station resident since 1947, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Louie was born on May 29, 1923 in Marion, IL to the late Louie and Beulah (nee Fritts) Cloyd Sr. Louie was a 37 yr. Gary Steel Worker, 18 yr. East Gary Volunteer Fire Fighter and Deputy Town Marshall, 24 yr. City Councilman and was the last serving member of the First Administration of East Gary. He was a member of Masonic Temple No. 357 of Lake County and a 40 yr. Shriner. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his son, L. Steven (Eva) Cloyd of Portage, three grandchildren, Jessica Redmon of Portage, Jennifer (Cliff) Blankenship and Jillian (Joe) Giangiulio both of Valparaiso; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler and Megan, Derick, Abby and Lucas, Isaac, Milena, Paul, Jr. and Ashton; fiance, Goldie Bundy; sister, Anna Myers; sister in law, Mary Cloyd and many nieces and nephews.

Louie was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Cloyd in 2005; son, Robert "Butch" Cloyd in 1968; his parents and two brothers, Robert (Judy) Cloyd and Bill Cloyd.

Funeral service for Louie will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368. Burial will be at McCool Cemetery Portage. Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 219-762-3013.

