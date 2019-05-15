Louisa M. (nee Spagna) Ailes

VALPARAISO, IN - Louisa M. (nee Spagna) Ailes, age 91, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019. Born in Valparaiso, IN on June 28, 1927 to the late Calisto and Lucia (nee Gabellini) Spagna. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Married Clarence W. Ailes on June 21, 1949 at St. Paul Church.

Survived by sons; David (Susan) Ailes, Michael (JoAnn) Ailes; daughter, Mary (James) Clifford; 13 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren; two Great Great Grandchildren; brother, Neno (Pat) Spagna. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Clarence W. Ailes (1997); sister, Mary Wallace; brother, Ernie Spagna.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Jeff Burton officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at St. Paul Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Church Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.