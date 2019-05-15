Louisa M. (Spagna) Ailes (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the family of Louisa Ailes. I'm sorry for your loss...."
    - Maureen Taylor
  • "Aunt Dolly, may God take your hand and reunite you with..."
    - John Spagna
  • "So sorry for your loss Dave my prayers are with your family"
    - Richard Jacks
  • "I am deeply sorry for your loss. May you continue to feel..."
    - SH
  • "Dear aunt Dolly, we will miss you, you are with uncle..."
    - Carol Pomeroy
Service Information
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN
46385
(219)-462-3125
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 W. Harrison Blvd.
Valparaiso, IN
Obituary
Louisa M. (nee Spagna) Ailes

VALPARAISO, IN - Louisa M. (nee Spagna) Ailes, age 91, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019. Born in Valparaiso, IN on June 28, 1927 to the late Calisto and Lucia (nee Gabellini) Spagna. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Married Clarence W. Ailes on June 21, 1949 at St. Paul Church.

Survived by sons; David (Susan) Ailes, Michael (JoAnn) Ailes; daughter, Mary (James) Clifford; 13 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren; two Great Great Grandchildren; brother, Neno (Pat) Spagna. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Clarence W. Ailes (1997); sister, Mary Wallace; brother, Ernie Spagna.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Jeff Burton officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am at St. Paul Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Church Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.


Published in The Times on May 15, 2019
