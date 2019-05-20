Marjorie E. Black

HEBRON/DeMOTTE, IN - Marjorie E. Black, 94, longtime resident of Hebron and DeMotte, IN, passed away May 15, 2019.

Marge was born December 3, 1924 in Lake County, IN, the daughter of Albert and Gertrude Wilson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ramirez of Highland, IN; granddaughter Allison (Jon) Bonansinga of Naperville, IL; and great-grandson Calvin Bonansinga. She was preceded in death by five sisters: Wilma Burge, Dorothy Hewitt, Charlotte Evans, Martha Dance and Beulah Wilson; and four brothers: Maurice, Herbert, Vernon and Ross Wilson. Marge enjoyed playing bingo and visiting the casino, and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bulls.

A graveside service will be held at the Hebron Cemetery at a later date.