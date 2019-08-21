Marshall Halk Minton

BIG SANDY, TN/FORMERLY OF KOUTS, IN - On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Marshall passed away at Henry Co. Medical Center in Paris, TN.

Marshall was born on March 30, 1923 to Rebecca (Morris) and Leander "Nick" Minton in Benham, KY. He married Verna Sandberg on September 8, 1942 and they had over 66 years together. Marshall served in the European theatre during WWII as an US Army Sergeant of the 44th Infantry, 157th Field Artillery Battalion Chief of Section of Medium Artillery (155 Howitzer) #2 Gun. He later worked at Indiana General in Valparaiso, IN and retired to Big Sandy, TN after 32 years as a Foreman. He was a 75 year member of the American Legion, a lifetime member of the VFW in Valparaiso, IN, an avid outdoorsman, and never turned down an offer for a friendly game of poker or roll of the dice.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, his son Marshall Howard Minton, and his brothers and sisters, Connie, Ivan, Robert "Fred", Nellie, Nora, Allie, Luria, and Anna.

He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Minton, his granddaughters Lorelei and Natalie (John) Hilzley, and two great-grandchildren, Madyson Marie and Timothy Marshall Hilzley, and sister Mary Ellen (Ralph) Johns, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial visitation at the Kouts American Legion Post 301 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations towards final expenses.