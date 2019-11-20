Mary Guzek

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary, age 87, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home. She was born in Hegewisch, IL and lived in Hammond and Whiting before moving to Valparaiso in 1967. Mary was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She spent her years taking care of everyone, was a great role model and had a heart of gold. She was always "fine" and never forgot to say "thank you."

Mary is survived by children, Leonard (Christine) Guzek, Edward (Deborah) Guzek, Gail (Robert) Wickberg, Joseph (Dujon) Guzek and JoAnn (Bradley) Hebert; Grandchildren, Eric Guzek, Katelyn Kingsbury, Elyse Hebert; Niece Lynn (David) Nelson; Nephews, David (Hyunok) Ladd and Eric (Patti) Ladd; cousin, Anna Gvozdjak; sister-in-law, Mildred Guzek; Best friend Donna Howarth; and many relatives who she so enjoyed visiting with.She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Guzek; parents, Paul and Mary Vladika; brothers, Michael Vladika and Paul Ladd; Grandson, Brian Kingsbury and nephew, Mark Ladd.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Chapel at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Apostles Chapel at St. Paul Catholic Church, Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Brian Kingsbury Precision Manufacturing Scholarship Fund, checks made out to Vincennes University.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.