VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Lou Rainford, 94, of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Mary Lucille Hite was born in Stinesville (Monroe County), Indiana on November 11, 1925 to Rowland Hite and Margie Walker Hite. It is said that her father, a veteran of World War I, suggested naming her Armistice in honor of Armistice Day, now known as Veteran's Day. In May 1943, she married Gerald Rainford who preceded her in death in January 1976. She is survived by her children David (Kathi) Rainford, Jean (Jim) Patton, Maryel (Jerry) Nelson and Vena (Steve) McGrath; her grandchildren Todd (Julie), Shon (Emily), Clay (Jeri Pat), Chad (Julie), Mindi, Chase (Amy), Mia (Joel), Kyle (Jess), Cole and Megan (Kyle); and her great-grandchildren, Leah, Riley, Jenna, Mason, Rowland, Lauren, Dylan, Alexandra, Amelia, Regan, Madeline, Charlie, Annabelle, Caroline, Shae, Brynn, Olivia, Abigail, Wilson and Otto. She is also survived by her sister Janet Hochstetler and many nieces and nephews.

After her graduation from Stinesville High School in 1943, Gerald and Mary Lou moved to Wheatfield, Indiana. From there, they relocated to Morocco. They eventually settled in Merrillville where all of their children graduated from high school and where Gerald taught math from 1959 until his death in 1976. She has lived in Valparaiso since 1985. Mary Lou traveled back to Monroe County on countless occasions to visit family and attend IU football and basketball games with Gerald, their children, grandchildren, and eventually great-grandchildren. Mary Lou's unwavering dedication and devotion to Indiana University was celebrated in the fall of 2016, when she received special recognition on the football field at Memorial Stadium for being a 50-year supporter of the Indiana University Varsity Club.

She worked at the Lake County Public Library from 1961 to 1990. Mary Lou always took care of her family, her church and her community. She volunteered with Contact Cares Hotline and participated in numerous activities of the Methodist church throughout her life. Mary Lou helped found the Resale Shop at the Valparaiso First United Methodist Church. From 1998 to 2007, she served on the board of Lucille Raines Residence, a residential facility in downtown Indianapolis operated by the United Methodist Women for people who are actively engaged in rebuilding their lives from substance abuse. While living in Morocco she was an active member of Owl Club and Projects Unlimited. She was also past president of chapter J of PEO in Valparaiso. Mary Lou loved her family, the Methodist Church and her Indiana Hoosiers. She made the best chip dip (which no one in the family could perfect like her) and enjoyed sharing her family recipe for whiskey sours, a Christmastime favorite which will be continued for generations to come.

A private graveside service was held at Oakland Cemetery in Morocco, IN. A memorial service will be planned for a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucille Raines Residence c/o Dykes Funeral Home, 2305 North Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN 46385.

