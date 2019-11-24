Mary Schroeder

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Schroeder, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1916 in Gary, IN. She was a resident at Avalon Springs Health Center in Valparaiso, IN.

She is survived by daughter: Pamela (Bruce) Balsley; grandsons: Kevin (Lori) Balsley, Keith (Andrea) Balsley, Brent and Scott Balsley; granddaughter: Kim (Todd) Trepton; great-grandsons: Tyler Trepton, Kyle and Mason Balsley; great-granddaughters: Rebekah Balsley and Lindsey Trepton; many nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by husband of 53 years Gilbert D. Schroeder; parents: John and Julia Maruhnic; sisters: Irene Kallok, Julia "Jay" Dilley, Margaret "Peggy" Clifton; brother: John Maruhnic.

Mary was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, having lived in Gary, Highland, and Valparaiso, IN. She was a 1934 graduate of Horace Mann High School in Gary, IN. She was employed for many years at National Tea Grocery in Glen Park (Gary). Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband and seeing the beauty of our country and visiting Indiana State Parks.

Per Mary's wishes, there will be no services. Internment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Arrangements made by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, Crown Point. She will be in our hearts and memories forever.

