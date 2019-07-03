Michael Kuzemka

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael, age 91, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Born on May 18, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Michael Sr. and Anna (nee Gerich) Kuzemka.

He was a resident of Valparaiso since 1991, formerly of Merrillville, IN, member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, graduate of Horace Mann High School, U.S. Marine Corp Veteran, member of American Legion Post #94 and retired business agent for Millwright Union #1043.

Michael is survived by wife, Judy E. Sprinkle Kuzemka; children, Larry (Diann) Kuzemka, Paul Kuzemka, Suzanne (Michael) Williams; step-sons, James Sprinkle, David (Geri) Sprinkle; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Pinaire.

Preceded in death by parents; son, Daniel Kuzemka; brothers, George and William Kuzemka.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Fr. Michal Bucko officiating. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Friends may call on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice or St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.