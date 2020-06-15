Nancy (Myers) Hankosky
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy E. Hankosky (nee Myers)

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy E. Hankosky, age 73, passed away on June 12, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on August 11, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Claude and Mary Jane (Cartwright) Myers. She was a former resident of Oak Forest, IL.

Nancy was a retired gemalogist. She was a member of St. Damian Catholic Church in Oak Forest, IL.

She is survived by children: Julie (Tony) Carpenter, Christine Vega, and John Hankosky; grandchildren, David, Dominic, Jessica, Jacob, Anthony, Raymond, Samuel; five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Hankosky; daughter, Mary Lou Strempel; sister, Barbara Jean Huddleston; brother, Jack Myers.

Meet with the family on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell Street. Memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Shawn Evans officiating. Cremation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing is recommended. Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc. (219)-462-3125.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved