Nancy L. Martinson

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy L. Martinson, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born June 22, 1937 in Portland, ME to Robert and Ruth (Reinertsen) Getchell. Nancy graduated from the University of Vermont with a Dental Hygiene Degree, and met her husband when he was a patient at the dental office. She later made her career as Assistant Bookstore Manager at Valparaiso University from 1973 to 1995. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the service organization, PPO. Nancy enjoyed knitting, and spending time with her friends. She will be remembered for her generosity and kindness to her friends and family. Nancy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

On June 25, 1960 she married LeRoy O. A. Martinson, who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by their children: Stephen (Brenda) Martinson of Valparaiso, Karin (Charles) Horner of South Bend; grandchildren: Anna (Ben) Hart, Erik Horner, Matthew Horner, Martin (Suha) Horner, Cecilia Horner, Benjamin Horner, Stefan Horner, Ingrid Horner, Evan Horner; great grandchildren: Clara, Genevieve, Gilbert, Lilliana, and one on the way; and brother in law, Maynard Forbes. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jean Getchell-Forbes, and brother in law, Joel Martinson.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Tuesday at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 N. Washington St., Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.