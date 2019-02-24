Nicholas J. Brady, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Nicholas, age 91, passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019 in Valparaiso. He was born on January 13, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Nicholas J. Sr. and Antoinette M. (nee Jamen) Brady. Nicholas was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the United States Customs.

Nicholas is survived by his brother; Phil (Gerry) Brady of Chicago, IL. Many nieces and nephews, many grand nieces and nephews, and many great grand nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Helen M. Brady (2012), parents; sister, Lorraine Meister.

Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN, Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Meet with family from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m .prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219)-462-3125.