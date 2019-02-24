Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Frederick.

Norma Frederick

VALPARAISO, IN - Norma Frederick, wife, mother and grandmother, died in Valparaiso on February 21 at the age of 92. Born in South Bend to Kathyrn and Howard Schleff, Norma spent her early years in East Gary (now Lake Station), graduating from Edison High School in 1944. Soon after she married fellow student James Frederick; they were together for 72 years before Jim's death in 2017.

Every day was a busy one for Norma, since she worked at least part-time throughout the entire time she was raising a family, first as a clerk at the post office, last as courtesy booth manager for Wise Way. And, every person she met was a potential friend, whether a high school buddy, a Wise Way customer, or another resident at Pines Village, where she and Jim spent their last years. All were sure to get a big smile and a longer-than-anticipated chat.

Her children, and then her grandchildren, were the center of Norma's life and her proudest achievement. She always had time to bake for a Scouts or church fundraiser, to attend a school play or basketball game, to coach volleyball, to be the Mom who drove her kids and their friends to a variety of activities. After retirement, she and Jim frequently traveled across the country to visit their children and grandchildren, who were scattered from coast to coast.

Norma, known fondly as Nautie by friends, is survived by a large, beloved family; Her five children: Sharon (Ron Byrd) of Sacramento, CA; Cary (Pat Krall) of Brookline, MA; Kevin of Sacramento, CA; Becky (Marty Peterson) of Chicago; and Nancy (Tim Strouth) of Marysville, CA; her five grandchildren: Michele, Conor, Erin, Ben and Jon; her sister, Pat Edwards, in Raleigh, NC, plus nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and "adopted" randchildren too numerous to list. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Don, and two sisters, Virginia and Carol.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Norma's life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 North Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station, IN. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the Heartland Alliance in Chicago. Arrangements by Dykes Funeral Home Inc., Valparaiso, IN (219) 462-3125.