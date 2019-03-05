Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Palmer John "Jake" Smith.

Palmer John "Jake" Smith

VALPARAISO, IN - Palmer John "Jake" Smith, 66, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born December 28, 1952 in LaPorte, IN to Ennis T. and Helen (Spenner) Smith and graduated from North Judson High School in 1971. Jake served as a technician in the Research & Development Department with Anco/Federal Mogul for many years and most recently worked at the Aldi Warehouse in Valparaiso. He enjoyed the outdoors tremendously, particularly hiking in the Indiana State Parks. Jake had been a promising baseball player in younger days and continued his love of sport following the Cubs and Indiana high school basketball.

Survivors include his wife Gloria Fay Smith, daughters, Rachel and Jessica Smith, brother, David E. Smith (Jean E. Garcia) of New Castle and his very good friend, Richard Herr (Tsuneko) of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. Cremation at ANGELCREST CREMATORY.