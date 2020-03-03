Pamela Cichocki

LOWELL, IN - Pamela Cichocki 62, of Lowell, IN and longtime resident of Calumet City, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Mandy (Ron) Brandau, Dave Brazeau, Julie (John Johnson) Brazeau, Nicholas Brazeau, Jessica (Ryan Yeo) Cichocki; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Marguerite Lynch, Jamie (Shannon) Cichocki, Gena (Mikel) Chronister. Private

Cremation entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .