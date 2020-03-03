Pamela Cichocki (1957 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Cichocki.
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pamela Cichocki

LOWELL, IN - Pamela Cichocki 62, of Lowell, IN and longtime resident of Calumet City, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She is survived by her children, Mandy (Ron) Brandau, Dave Brazeau, Julie (John Johnson) Brazeau, Nicholas Brazeau, Jessica (Ryan Yeo) Cichocki; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Marguerite Lynch, Jamie (Shannon) Cichocki, Gena (Mikel) Chronister. Private

Cremation entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.