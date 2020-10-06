1/
Patricia A. Stout
1946 - 2020
Patricia A. Stout

VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia, age 73, passed away on October 2, 2020. She was born in Terre Haute, IN on December 9, 1946 to Harold and Rosemary (nee McDowell) May.

Patricia was a Valparaiso resident for 43 years, formerly of Lake County, worked as a secretary for Methodist Hospital and Chicago Tribune. She volunteered at Hill Top and started the Grandma's Care Program to provide clothing to newborns. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, traveling, visiting Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes, gardening and watching sports and movies.

Survived by husband, Bob R. Stout; daughter, Jennifer L. (Mark) Wilson of LaPorte IN, son, Kevin (Kim) Stout of Valparaiso IN; grandchildren, Anthony, Aidan and Ronan Stout, Sean, Alexis and Kaitlin Wilson; sister, Virginia May.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Richard May; sister, Barbara Goebel.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Rev. Peter Muha officiating. Burial, Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.

Visitation is Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso with a 6:30 pm prayer service.Memorials may be made to Hilltop House of Valparaiso. Mask and social distancing required.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.




Published in The Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
8
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
