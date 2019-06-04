Patricia T Benton (nee Blaney)

VALPARAISO, IN - Patricia T. Benton (nee Blaney), age 87, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care in Valparaiso. Born in Valparaiso on July 6, 1931 to the late William P. and Agnes (nee Murphy) Blaney.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and Oasis Club, member of Tri Kappa, 1949 graduate of Valparaiso High School and married Thomas H. Benton, Jr. on June 13, 1953 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Patricia was a former employee in the attendance office at Valparaiso High School.

Survived by children: Thomas P. (Lee) Benton, Deborah A. (Daniel) Russell and James H. (Diane) Benton; grandchildren: Katherine (Allen) Waters, Mary Hanley, Victoria L. and Thomas R. (Ashley) Benton, Abigail, Matthew and Nathan Benton; great-grandchildren: Grace and Ben Waters, Claire Benton; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas H. Benton, Jr. in 2015; parents; sister, Betty Irvin.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Friends may call on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.