Paul E. Amberson

VALPARAISO, IN - Paul E. Amberson, age 89, passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019. He was a retired foreman of Midwest Steel, an Army veteran, a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and made many trips to Morehead, KY with Christmas gifts from St. Paul Church.Survived by wife, Betty Reynolds-Amberson; daughters, Diane Amberson, Paula Thalmann; step children, Teresa Hensler, Nicholas Reynolds; five grandchildren, Joseph, Cayden, Cole, Haley, Tessa; son-in-law, Robert Navarro; sister, Joyce Ann (Jerry) Rogers.

Preceded in death by parents; first wife, Rose Amberson; daughter, Laura Navarro; brother, James Amberson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Jeff Burton and Joseph Pawlowski officiating. Interment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN.

Visitation will be held Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church. Memorials may be made to St. Agnes Adult Day Care Center.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, IN, (219) 462-3125.