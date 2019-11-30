Peter M. Shiplov (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You will be missed my dear. Be at peace. We will meet again."
    - Virginia Motkowski
  • "I'll miss you, my friend! Xoxo"
    - Paula Mock
  • "Remember Pete from our Servicemaster days and later when he..."
    - Don Thor
Service Information
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN
46385
(219)-462-3125
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1855 W. Harrison Blvd
Valparaiso, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peter M. Shiplov

VALPARAISO, IN - Peter, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on October 31, 1957. Peter was a lifelong resident of Valparaiso, worked at Perma Green Supreme of Valparaiso, member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Green Industry Expert.

He is survived by three children, Daniel (Renee) Shiplov, Angela Shiplov, Aaron Shiplov; two granddaughters, Camryn and Emma Shiplov; mother of the children, Nancy S. Shiplov; siblings, Walter "Butch" (Laurie) Shiplov, Dr., Jeremiah (Mary) Shiplov, Nan (Ted) Fitzgerald, Dr. Joyce (Joseph) Gast. Preceded in death by parents.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Visitation will be held at 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Burial at St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to , 954 W. Washington Blvd. #305 Chicago, IL 60607.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.


logo
Published in The Times on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.