Peter M. Shiplov

VALPARAISO, IN - Peter, age 62, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born in Valparaiso, IN on October 31, 1957. Peter was a lifelong resident of Valparaiso, worked at Perma Green Supreme of Valparaiso, member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Green Industry Expert.

He is survived by three children, Daniel (Renee) Shiplov, Angela Shiplov, Aaron Shiplov; two granddaughters, Camryn and Emma Shiplov; mother of the children, Nancy S. Shiplov; siblings, Walter "Butch" (Laurie) Shiplov, Dr., Jeremiah (Mary) Shiplov, Nan (Ted) Fitzgerald, Dr. Joyce (Joseph) Gast. Preceded in death by parents.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Visitation will be held at 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Burial at St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to , 954 W. Washington Blvd. #305 Chicago, IL 60607.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.