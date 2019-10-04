Ralph P. Yniguez

VALPARAISO, IN - Ralph Yniguez, age 79, passed away on September 30, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1940 in Valparaiso, IN.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1964-1965. He retired from LTV Steel after 45 years.

He is survived by wife of 50 years, Shirley Yniguez (Crist); daughters, Andrea (Aron) Borowiak of Valparaiso, IN, Patricia (Tim) Corsaro of Indianapolis, IN; sons, Gregory Yniguez of Whiting, IN, Matthew Yniguez of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren, Andrew Borowiak, Alexander Borowiak, Angelina Borowiak; brother-in-law, Arthur (Brenda) Crist of San Diego, CA; very special aunt, Margaret Gallegos of Valparaiso, IN; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Gregorio Yniguez and Rose (nee Garcia) Yniguez; daughter, Laura Ann Yniguez.

Friends may call on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46385.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Fr. Jeffrey Burton officiating. Cremation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.