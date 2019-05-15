Rennis C. Boyda

Guest Book
  • "Lynn, I'm sorry to read of your dad's passing. I hope the..."
    - Dan Hoppe
  • "Dearest Kay, So sorry to hear about your loss of Rennis. ..."
    - Mike & Debbie Kotecki
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Victor Church
553 Hirsch Ave.
Calumet City, IN
Obituary
Rennis C. Boyda

Rennis C. Boyda, 78, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Lynn (Tom); sons, Mike (Denise) and Tim (Tracy); grandchildren, Calvin, Rachel, Becky, Kyle, Jason, Josh and Zack; sister, Romayne (Rich); several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria in 2005.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Victor Church, 553 Hirsch Ave., Calumet City, IL. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on May 15, 2019
