Richard E. Rush

VALPARAISO, IN -

Richard, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Valparaiso. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ on June 19, 1933 to the late Elmer and Sadie (Morris) Rush. He was a Lubrication Engineer at Bethlehem Steel Co., retired in 1992; a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Air Force veteran, 1955 to 1958; fighter pilot during Vietnam War Era; Member of Porter Mason's Lodge #137 - 32 degree Mason; Member of the American Legion Post 94; Active in Boy Scouts of America for 75 years receiving the Eagle Scout award and the Silver Beaver Award; Former Bishop of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Survived by wife, Audrey Rush (nee Winne) of Valparaiso; sons, Richard (Kathy) Rush of Galveston, TX; Gary (Kristen) Rush of Lafayette, IN; daughter, Alison (John) Wolske of Cape Coral, Florida; eight grandchildren, Das, Jennifer, Jason, Janelle, Rachel, Logan, Karli, Trent; eight great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; brother; sister.

Funeral Service on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 503 Burlington Beach Rd. Elder Michael C. Beeler officiating. Internment Angelcrest Cemetery. Viewing on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Memorial to Boy Scouts of America, South Bend, IN and .

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.