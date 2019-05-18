Richard Stasierowski

MURPHY, NC - Richard Stasierowski, 87, of Murphy, NC passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in a Murphy hospital. He was a native of Buffalo, New York. Richard served in the United States Air Force and was a Korean Conflict veteran. He was stationed in Amarillo, TX, where he met Lee at a dance on the base, whom he later married. Richard returned to work at Bethlehem Steel in Buffalo and was later promoted to Burns Harbor, IN. He retired after 31 years of employment and then retired from Rossborough Manufacturing after 11 years. Richard moved to Murphy in 1993. He was a member of the American Legion Post 94 in Babylon, New York and Eagles Lodge 2517 in Valparaiso, IN.

He was a member of the Saint William Catholic Church of Murphy. Richard was a talented woodworker and a jack-of-all-trades.He was the son of the late William and Julia Domanski Stasierowski. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Haugh; and three brothers, Edward, William, and Ronald Stasierowski.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Lee Matthews Stasierowski; two daughters, Sharon Robey of Porter, IN and Terry Wright and husband, Greg of Westville, IN; three sons, Kenneth Stasierowski and wife, Sandra of Chesterton, IN, Mark Stasierowski of Richardson, Texas, and Gary Stasierowski and wife, Kim of Flowery Branch, Georgia; five sisters, Eleanor Haugh of Hamburg, NY, Patricia Smith of City View, NY, Alice Kashino and Lorraine Hoffman, both of Lancaster, NY, and Arlene Kinsley and husband, Michael of Cheektowaga, NY; a brother, Joseph Stasierowski of Amherst, New York; eight grandchildren and a great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Richard Stasierowski to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

