Robert Charles Kuhn

ROUND LAKE, IL - Robert Charles Kuhn, age 94, of Round Lake, IL passed away on January 9th 2020 at Generations Oakton Pavilion in Des Plaines, IL.

He was born in Gary, Indiana on November 22, 1925 to the late Albert Kuhn and Johanna Martha (Laderer) Kuhn. He grew up in Gary, IN and graduated from Tolleston High School. When he completed high school, he served in the United States Navy in WW2 and served as a Pharmacists Mate Third Class. After his service to our country, he attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He worked as a Benefits Supervisor at US Steel in Gary Indiana until his retirement in 1984. He loved his family more than anything. His happiest moments were preparing Sunday dinners for his family and spending time with his collies. He loved his German heritage and working with genealogy to trace his family origins in southern Germany. He loved visiting Germany as often as he could to visit friends and family. He was a treasured friend and always wanted to help others.Robert was preceded in death by his wife Vera (Lenburg) Kuhn, his twin sons Michael Kuhn and Thomas Kuhn, great granddaughter Zoe Daege and grandson in law Kevin Vawter.

He is survived by his sisters Shirley Kuhn and Joan Johnston, his daughters Kathy Daege (Terry Daege), Mary Kuhn (Theresa Castino), his grandchildren Mikell Vawter, Erin Daege and Jason Daege and his great grand children Jazmynne Vawter, Cheyenne Daege and Riley Vawter and many cousins nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held graveside on April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McCool Cemetery with a luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Ste 105, Northfield, IL 60093, or online at allbloodcancers.org.