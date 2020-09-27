Attorney Robert D. Truitt

SOUTH BEND, IN - Robert D. Truitt, age 76, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on July 7, 1944 in St. Paul, MN to the late Harley and Helen (nee Klender) Truitt.

Robert was an attorney in Valparaiso, IN and South Bend, IN, served as Judge in Porter County IN and was active with Special Olympics.

He is survived by wife, Jill Truitt; children: Bryan (Stephanie) Truitt, Anna Myers, Scott Truitt; grandchildren: Brandon, Alexis, Carter, Sophia: sister, Maryellen Tomassetti. Preceded in death by first wife, Joyce (nee Martinal) Truitt.

Private family services. Internment, St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219)462-3125.