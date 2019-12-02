Robert Lee Martin

VALPARAISO, IN -

Robert Lee Martin passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. He was born on October 8, 1932 in Hillisburg, IN to the late Ralph and Edith Martin. Robert graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1950. He met the love of his life, Shirley Austin and they married on November 26, 1955. They celebrated 64 years of blissful marriage together. Robert was a man dedicated to his family and friends with his kind, caring and generous heart.

Robert served in the Navy during the Korean War as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. He worked for Bethlehem Steel as a Controller in the Sheet/Tin Department, where he retired in 1995 after 30 years. He moved to Monticello, IN for 10 years and happily returned to Valparaiso to be closer to his family where he resided until his death.

He touched the lives of many people as a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Saint Paul's Catholic Church Men's Club. Robert was a founding member and past president of Valparaiso American Pop Warner football in 1970. He was a lifelong member of the John Purdue Club and proudly wore Gold and Black.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; five children, Marty (Diane), Mathew (Brenda), Michael (Beth), Connie (Merle) Sparenberg, Jill (Jim) Perry; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Robert's viewing will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Mass Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul's Catholic Church. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219)-462-3125.