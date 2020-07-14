1/1
Robert "Red" "Bob" Johnson
Robert "Bob" "Red" Johnson

VALPARAISO, IN -

Robert "Bob" "Red" Johnson, age 87, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN.

He was born on October 11, 1932 in Valparaiso, IN to Riley and Celia (Jones) Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Valparaiso. Employee of Browns Dairy as a milkman, and Valpo Beverage from 1974-2000. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Army Veteran.

He is survived by three sons, Tim (Roberta) Johnson, Bob Johnson, Dan (Dawn) Johnson; six grandchildren, Phillip (Jessica) Johnson, Krista (Russell) Clayton, Austin and Kayla Johnson, Aaron (Samantha Wuletich) Johnson, Abbey (Matt) Walker; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Lily Clayton; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Johnson.

Preceded in death by wife, Donna M. Johnson; son, Rich Johnson; three sisters, Betty Groff, Margaret Spiess, Kay Butterfield.

Memorial to Dunes Hospice, Valpo Care & Rehab.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will hold a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held for friends at a later date.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.




Published in The Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
Memories & Condolences
July 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. Johnsons passing. We so enjoyed having him as a neighbor and he will forever be missed! Prayers of comfort for all of his family.
The Artherhultss
Friend
