Robert "Bob" "Red" Johnson

VALPARAISO, IN -

Robert "Bob" "Red" Johnson, age 87, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN.

He was born on October 11, 1932 in Valparaiso, IN to Riley and Celia (Jones) Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Valparaiso. Employee of Browns Dairy as a milkman, and Valpo Beverage from 1974-2000. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Army Veteran.

He is survived by three sons, Tim (Roberta) Johnson, Bob Johnson, Dan (Dawn) Johnson; six grandchildren, Phillip (Jessica) Johnson, Krista (Russell) Clayton, Austin and Kayla Johnson, Aaron (Samantha Wuletich) Johnson, Abbey (Matt) Walker; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Lily Clayton; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Johnson.

Preceded in death by wife, Donna M. Johnson; son, Rich Johnson; three sisters, Betty Groff, Margaret Spiess, Kay Butterfield.

Memorial to Dunes Hospice, Valpo Care & Rehab.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will hold a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held for friends at a later date.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.