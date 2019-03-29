Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra J. Gabey.

Sandra J. Gabey

VALPARAISO, IN - Sandra, age 76, passed away on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on April 4, 1942 in North Huntingdon, PA to the late Dean V. and Frances A. (nee Allshouse) Mack.

Sandra was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, she was a retired Court Reporter.

Sandra is survived by her husband: Richard H. Gabey Jr.; sons: Dean A. (Rebecca) Gabey, Ryan R. (Katherine) Gabey, Joe (Erin) Gabey; four grandchildren; two sisters: Diane (Ron) Brentzel, Marsha (David) Goberish. Preceded in death by parents.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 99 South County Line Rd., Crown Point, IN, Pastor Ron Barnett officiating. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN.

Memorials may be made to American Lung .

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219)-462-3125.