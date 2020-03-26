Sophie J. Benfield

VALPARAISO, IN - Sophie J. Benfield, age 101, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born to Michael and Emilia (Evanowski) Morenski on April 13, 1918 in Gary, IN. She has been a resident of Valparaiso since 1970, formerly of Gary, IN. She worked in sales/retail, member of St. Paul Catholic Church, The Homemakers Club, Altar Rosary Society, Valparaiso University choir, St. Paul Catholic Church choir. She is survived by three grandchildren, Kimberly (Brian) Hollaway, Michael Sheppard, Lisa (Richard) Caddell; son-in-law, Michael (Shari Stickels); great-granddaughter Gracie Haven Hollaway; great-grandson Cooper Michael Hollaway; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two daughters, Beverly Knish and Sharon Sheppard; parents; three sisters, Alfreda Drag, Rose Taylor, and Michaline Nichols.

Private family service. Interment Chesterton Cemetery. Memorials to be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. 219-462-3125.