Stan J. Major

VALPARAISO, IN - Stan Major, age 75 passed away on March 18, 2020 at home. He was born to Stanley and Kathryn (Lasak) Majerczyk on March 17, 1945 in Chicago, IL. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Marine Corp Veteran, Township Board Member of Union Twp.

He is survived by wife, Carol (nee Marek) Major; daughter Ellyn Major; son Brent Major; three grandchildren, Emma, Faith, Luke; sister, Helen O'Donnell.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Frank Majerczyk; sister, Anna Cimbala.

Private Visitation on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME. Livestream available at https://m.facebook.com/carol.m.major from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.