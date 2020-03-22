Stan J. Major (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "While Ive never met you Sir. Ive had the pleasure to meet..."
    - Bethany Bromley
  • "I have known Stan from the first day he started with..."
  • "I was so sorry to hear of your loss. Please let me know if..."
    - Dominic Pampalone
Service Information
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN
46385
(219)-462-3125
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stan J. Major

VALPARAISO, IN - Stan Major, age 75 passed away on March 18, 2020 at home. He was born to Stanley and Kathryn (Lasak) Majerczyk on March 17, 1945 in Chicago, IL. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Marine Corp Veteran, Township Board Member of Union Twp.

He is survived by wife, Carol (nee Marek) Major; daughter Ellyn Major; son Brent Major; three grandchildren, Emma, Faith, Luke; sister, Helen O'Donnell.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Frank Majerczyk; sister, Anna Cimbala.

Private Visitation on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME. Livestream available at https://m.facebook.com/carol.m.major from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 219-462-3125.


logo
Published in The Times on Mar. 22, 2020
bullet U.S. Marines
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.