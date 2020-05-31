Steven M. Jarden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven M. Jarden LANSING, IL - Steven M. Jarden, age 58 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved mother: Jean (nee Hedstrom) Jarden; sister: Vicki (Fred) Koegel; niece: Jayme Pichardo; nephew: Robert Jarden; and sister-in-law: Brenda Jarden. Steven was preceded in death by his father: Wallace Jarden; and half-brother: Beri Jarden. A graduate of Thornridge High School, Steven was a self-employed handyman. He loved working on small engines and could fix anything. He loved to fish. Memorial donations may be made in Steven's name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. wwwschroederlauer.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved