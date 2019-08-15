Terrance "Terry" Finnerty

MADISON, TN -

Terrance "Terry" Finnerty age 83, of Madison, TN passed away July 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Finnerty and numerous aunts and uncles.

Survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Finnerty; son Kevin Finnerty; grandchildren Matthew Finnerty and Sarah Finnerty; sister Mary Ann McQuen of Crown Point, IN and numerous nieces and nephews. Terry was a Police Officer in Gary, IN for 20 years. He moved to Nashville after retiring from the Police Force in 1982. He also worked for the State of Tennessee for 19 years.

A Visitation and Funeral Mall were held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Madison, TN on July 26, 2019.