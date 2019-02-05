Thomas M. "Tom" Parks

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas M. "Tom" Parks, age 69, of Crown Point, IN passed away at his home on Friday, February 1, 2019.Thomas is survived by his wife: Robin of 32 years; three children: Tommy (Fiancé Lauren Engelking) Parks of Chicago, Mary Parks of Chicago and Pete Parks of Alaska; brothers: Patrick Parks and Wally (Sarah) Parks; and mother-in-law: Lily Ann Kuehl.Thomas was preceded in death by his parents: Mary and Walter Parks; and his sister: Linda Henderson.Thomas was a graduate of Andrean High School Class of 1967 and St. Joseph College Class of 1972. Thomas owned and operated Triple Play Saloon in Crown Point for 20 years.He worked for Ford Motor Company for 25 years.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PMuntil the time of the Funeral Service at3:00 PM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Visitation will continue after the Service until 5:00 PM. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: The Near West Little League, www.nearwest.org. To view directions and sign Thomas'online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.