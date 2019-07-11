Tillie (Meyering) Dziedziejko

GREENVILLE, SC - (December 16, 1925-May 20, 2019) Tillie Meyering Dziedziejko, 93, widow of Victor Dziedziejko, of Greenville, SC, died Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in Haren, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Jan and Anna Wesling Meyering.Tillie was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Valparaiso, IN and attended St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She retired as a quilter for Simmons Mattress Company in Munster, IN.

Tillie is survived by a son, John Dziedziejko (Nancy); four grandchildren, James Dziedziejko (Kim), Analisa Warring (Matt), Nicholas Dziedziejko (Margaret), and Brandon Dziedziejko (Katelyn); and six great grandchildren Linley, Landon, Chase, Luke, Tommy, and Danny.

In addition to her parents and loving husband of 53 years, she was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Dziedziejko, Capuchin Priest; three brothers, Henry Meyering, John Meyering, Joseph Meyering; sister, Anneliese Kramer.

A gravesite memorial prayer service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, 1-3699 S Sturdy Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN. 219-462-3125.