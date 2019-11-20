Verapon Towannasut

CROWN POINT, IN - Verapon Towannasut, age 77, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

Verapon is survived by his wife, Nongkarn Towannasut; and son, Tanin.

Verapon was an Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeon at Franciscan Health Crown Point for over 40 years. He has been retired for 10 years and enjoys fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his family.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thai Physicians Association of America, TPAAF 2018, 1350 Covington Ct., Crown Point, IN 46307-5244 (tpaa.us/tpaa-foundation/tpaaf-donations). Sign and/or view Verapon's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.