Virginia "Ginger" Kottaridis (nee Baumgart)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Virginia "Ginger" Kottaridis (nee Baumgart) age 82 of Merrillville, formerly of Tolleston, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

She is survived by her two daughters: Sharon (Ross) Sexter, Denise (Tim) Short; four grandchildren: Megan (Conor) Byron, Derek (Beth) Sexter, Brendan Short, Wesley Short; great-grandchildren: Eden, Quinn, and Landyn; brother, Don (Rita) Baumgart; sister, Marge (Tom) Bilunas; sisters-in-law: Tula Tasicas, Ruby Niepokoj, Lynette Kottaridis; her nieces and nephews; and her many lifelong friends. Preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Peter; grandson, Aidan Short; parents, Clarence and Mary Baumgart; and sister, Phyllis Griffin.

Virginia was a dedicated founding member of St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, where she and her family served the parish for over 50 years. She was joyfully involved as an active board member of the St. Stephen, Martyr Women's Club and always had a loving hand in the garden design crew. Ginger was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1956. She retired from U.S. Steel Accounting Department after 40 years of service. She was an avid traveler, both in Europe and the U.S. She also loved to spoil her grandkids.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m., time is set aside for sharing stories, memories and some of her favorite songs. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY from St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, 5920 Waite St., Merrillville, with Rev. Michael Maginot officiating. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to services. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. Any donations given in her name will be dispersed by her family to either Aidan's Masterpiece or to St. Stephen, Martyr, Women's Club. The family would like to express their thanks for everyone's love, support, and prayers for our beloved mother, Ginger.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.