Virginia Marie Ogden (nee Barwald)

Virginia "Ginny" M. Ogden age 88 of Valparaiso (South Haven) passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was a loving and beloved sister, mother and grandmother.

Virginia took great pride in her career of service to Valparaiso University from which she retired in 1996, including many years as secretary to the vice president of public and alumni affairs. She was a wonderful cook and loved her crossword puzzles. More than anything, she enjoyed pouring her love into her family and did a remarkable job raising her family as a single parent.

Virginia is survived by her sister Earleen Ligocki of Valparaiso, daughters Kathleen (Paul) Hirstein of Valparaiso, Andrea (Jeff) Bach of South Bend, and Amy (Ray) Blaney of Valparaiso. She is also survived by her loving niece and nephew Sherri and Ron Ligocki, and seven adoring grandchildren Jordan (Anne) Hirstein, Taylor (Alexandria) Hirstein, Braden Hirstein, Callie Hirstein, Nathaniel Blaney, Kristin Blaney and Lauren (Danny) Gibbons, plus her two cats Emma and Meg.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life ceremony at DYKES FUNERAL HOME(2305 Campbell St, Valparaiso, IN) on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family time will begin at 10:30 AM. Rev. Art Pettijohn officiating. For additional information, please contact DYKES FUNERAL HOME at (219) 462-3125.