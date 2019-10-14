Warren J. Scott

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Warren Scott, age 82, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Georgia McClellan; stepchildren: Rod (Michele) McClellan and Jeff McClellan; grandchildren: Krystin, Cody and Cory; great grandchildren: Conor and Memphis.

Warren proudly served his country in the U.S. Military. He loved the outdoors especially going to the lake where he enjoyed fishing and boating. Warren will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) Rev. Joan Mier officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral chapel from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon. For information call 219-736-5840.